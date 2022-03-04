Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.93

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.93 and last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 3689 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.0342 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 24.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 269,177 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 5.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 12,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 33.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 593,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 147,351 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

About Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM)

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

