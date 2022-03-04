Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.93

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.93 and last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 3689 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.0342 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th.
About Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM)
Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.
