Telsey Advisory Group Cuts ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Price Target to $19.00

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
TDUP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.33.
Shares of TDUP opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.75.
ThredUp Company Profile (Get Rating)
ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.
