Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Short Interest Update

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKOI opened at $0.04 on Friday. Telkonet has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

Telkonet, Inc engages in the provision of innovative intelligent automation platforms. Its platforms include the Energy Management Platform, EcoSmart Products-Hardware, EcoSmart Energy Management App, and Energy Management Services and Support. The company was founded on March 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Waukesha, WI.

