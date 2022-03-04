Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating on the company.

TELNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.52. Telenor ASA has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 22.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

