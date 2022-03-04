Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ERIC. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 96 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a SEK 125 price objective (up from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of ERIC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.07. 14,280,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,746,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.15. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter worth $158,270,000. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 813,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 47,420 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 95,090 shares during the last quarter.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

