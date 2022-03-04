Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating and set a SEK 121 price objective (down previously from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 96 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a SEK 125 price target (up previously from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.50.

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $8.07 on Monday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

