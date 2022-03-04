Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TFX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet cut Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.64.

NYSE:TFX opened at $343.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $323.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $289.00 and a 1 year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,595,212,000 after acquiring an additional 78,713 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 1,368.8% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 22,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 20,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

