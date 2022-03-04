Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Tecnoglass updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of TGLS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 11,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,994. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.065 dividend. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.44%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.
About Tecnoglass (Get Rating)
Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.
