Team (NYSE:TISI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Team stock opened at $0.88 on Monday. Team has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Team by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Team in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Team by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Team in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Team by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 121,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,618 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

