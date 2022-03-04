TEAM (LON:TEAM) Shares Down 1.4%

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70.02 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 70.02 ($0.94). 53 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71 ($0.95).

Several research firms have weighed in on TEAM. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TEAM in a research note on Friday, November 12th. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.40) price objective on shares of TEAM in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 69.17. The firm has a market cap of £12.11 million and a P/E ratio of -4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.70.

In other news, insider Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £1,675 ($2,247.42).

TEAM plc provides portfolio management services to private clients, trusts, and charities. Its services cover discretionary and advisory investment management. The company is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

