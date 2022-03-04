TD Securities Upgrades Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) to “Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$11.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FSZ. Barclays cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an equal wight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.36.

Shares of TSE:FSZ opened at C$10.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.48. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$9.61 and a 52-week high of C$11.75.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

