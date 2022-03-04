TD Securities Raises Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$12.50

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPG. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank cut Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.98.

Shares of TSE:CPG traded up C$0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching C$9.38. 4,067,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,150,564. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.67 and a 12 month high of C$9.70. The firm has a market cap of C$5.46 billion and a PE ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

