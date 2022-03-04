TD Securities Downgrades Sprott (TSE:SII) to Hold

TD Securities cut shares of Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have C$55.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

TSE:SII opened at C$53.03 on Monday. Sprott has a 1 year low of C$41.72 and a 1 year high of C$59.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$49.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.07%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

