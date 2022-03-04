Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Sells £77,946.48 in Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) insider Jennie Daly sold 53,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.96), for a total transaction of £77,946.48 ($104,584.03).

Jennie Daly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

On Tuesday, February 8th, Jennie Daly purchased 100 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 150 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £150 ($201.26).

Shares of TW stock opened at GBX 138.55 ($1.86) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.31. The stock has a market cap of £5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 157.75. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 52 week low of GBX 140.90 ($1.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 213.92 ($2.87).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a GBX 4.44 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.14. This represents a yield of 3.08%. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TW. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.62) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.82) to GBX 220 ($2.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.88) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.62) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 201.75 ($2.71).

About Taylor Wimpey (Get Rating)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.