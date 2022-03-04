Taylor Morrison Home Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,722 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,770% compared to the average daily volume of 122 call options.

TMHC stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.12. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 97,810 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $3,345,102.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,220 shares of company stock valued at $5,791,099 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $614,006,000 after buying an additional 212,944 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after buying an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 3,433,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,045,000 after buying an additional 1,601,062 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 756,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

