Tasty (LON:TAST) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Tasty plc (LON:TAST – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07). Approximately 13,507 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 100,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.08).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.59. The company has a market capitalization of £7.76 million and a P/E ratio of -1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,248.83.

Tasty plc owns and operates restaurants in the United Kingdom casual dining market. As of April 7, 2021, the company operated 54 restaurants, including 49 restaurants under the Wildwood name and 5 restaurants under the dim t name. Tasty plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

