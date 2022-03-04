Tasty (LON:TAST) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Tasty plc (LON:TAST – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07). Approximately 13,507 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 100,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.08).
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.59. The company has a market capitalization of £7.76 million and a P/E ratio of -1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,248.83.
About Tasty (LON:TAST)
See Also
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tasty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tasty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.