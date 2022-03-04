Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

TGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $270.83.

NYSE TGT opened at $223.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $107.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.22. Target has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

