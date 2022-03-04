Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Holdings Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 299,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,187,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 121,167 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 1,483.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 736,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 689,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 87,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Shares of Target Hospitality stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $329.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

