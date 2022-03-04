Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TANH opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64. Tantech has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $17.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TANH. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Tantech by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tantech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tantech by 7,177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 179,437 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tantech by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 266,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

