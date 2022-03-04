Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) will report sales of $6.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.13 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full year sales of $37.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.45 million to $37.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $24.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tango Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of TNGX traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.37. 475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,317. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20. Tango Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $18.84.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. TRV GP IV LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,376,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,014,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $5,542,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

