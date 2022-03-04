Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TNDM. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.82.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $112.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.33. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.52 and a beta of 0.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $112,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $176,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,573 shares of company stock worth $2,892,063. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tandem Diabetes Care (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.