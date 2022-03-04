Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Rating Increased to Buy at MKM Partners

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) was upgraded by MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $200.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 26.42% from the stock’s previous close.

TTWO has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.06.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $158.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.49. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $138.19 and a 1 year high of $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.