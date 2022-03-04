Syquant Capital Sas Takes $97,000 Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,687,000 after purchasing an additional 165,152 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 22,971 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 14,252 shares during the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AOSL stock traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.12. 2,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,379. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.49. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $64.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $193.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 60.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,736 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 5,814 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $316,804.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,064 shares of company stock worth $744,791. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

