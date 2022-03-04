Syquant Capital Sas Takes $7.09 Million Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 125,560 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,090,000. Bottomline Technologies (de) accounts for about 2.7% of Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,048,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,203,000 after buying an additional 758,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after buying an additional 417,173 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 883,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,720,000 after buying an additional 231,108 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,284,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,762,000 after buying an additional 93,137 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

NASDAQ:EPAY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.34 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.39. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $224,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $390,330.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,348 shares of company stock worth $924,518. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlements between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

