Syquant Capital Sas Makes New Investment in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 602.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $574,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 240,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AOSL. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,379. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.12. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $193.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 60.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 5,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $316,804.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $145,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,064 shares of company stock worth $744,791. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

