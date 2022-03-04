Syquant Capital Sas Invests $2.57 Million in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)

Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 426,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,000. Cazoo Group accounts for about 1.0% of Syquant Capital Sas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Syquant Capital Sas owned approximately 0.06% of Cazoo Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Cazoo Group during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cazoo Group during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cazoo Group during the third quarter valued at $192,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cazoo Group during the third quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Cazoo Group during the third quarter valued at $5,494,000. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CZOO traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,352. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62. Cazoo Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $11.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cazoo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

