Syquant Capital Sas Invests $2.57 Million in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)

Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 426,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,000. Cazoo Group makes up about 1.0% of Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Syquant Capital Sas owned about 0.06% of Cazoo Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CZOO. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,494,000. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cazoo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

CZOO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,352. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.62. Cazoo Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

Cazoo Group Company Profile

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

