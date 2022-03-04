Syquant Capital Sas Has $404,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Syquant Capital Sas reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 0.2% of Syquant Capital Sas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings in Netflix were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 28,041 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $16,893,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 86,798 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $52,291,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Barclays downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $541.94.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.05 on Friday, hitting $365.02. The stock had a trading volume of 67,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,700,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $162.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.46 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $563.44.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

