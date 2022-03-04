Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Syneos Health were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Syneos Health by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Syneos Health by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 380,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,296,000 after acquiring an additional 227,615 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Syneos Health by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 94,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,159 shares of company stock worth $694,768 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

SYNH opened at $79.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.53 and a 1 year high of $104.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.57.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.14.

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

