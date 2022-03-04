Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $16.06, but opened at $16.99. Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 4,722 shares traded.

The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $2.49. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 678.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

In related news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 1,676 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $31,877.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 35,156 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $703,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 180,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,156. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,771,000 after purchasing an additional 163,596 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 379.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares during the period. Cross Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 43,553 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,624,000.

The firm has a market cap of $794.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 8.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

