Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SYIEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Symrise from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Symrise from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Symrise currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYIEY opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. Symrise has a 12-month low of $28.18 and a 12-month high of $37.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.