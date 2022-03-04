Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €131.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €131.00 ($147.19) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SY1. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($130.34) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($119.10) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays set a €111.00 ($124.72) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($141.57) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($149.44) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €121.50 ($136.52).

SY1 opened at €107.15 ($120.39) on Tuesday. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($64.00) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($82.56). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €113.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €118.64.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

