Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €131.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Jefferies Financial Group set a €131.00 ($147.19) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SY1. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($130.34) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($119.10) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays set a €111.00 ($124.72) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($141.57) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($149.44) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €121.50 ($136.52).

SY1 opened at €107.15 ($120.39) on Tuesday. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($64.00) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($82.56). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €113.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €118.64.

Symrise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.