Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 3,028 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.36.

NYSE OC opened at $91.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.29. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

