Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 187 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 940 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Paycom Software by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PAYC opened at $323.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 96.13, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.52. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $296.68 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $347.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.21.
Paycom Software Profile
Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.
