Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 1,219 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 98.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 366.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 32.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.47.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total value of $1,052,798.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $6,058,677.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,718 shares of company stock worth $32,779,329. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $159.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.72. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.76.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.