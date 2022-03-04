Symmetry Partners LLC Has $699,000 Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,025 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,341 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 324,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after acquiring an additional 15,834 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 11.1% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 165,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 90,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYF. Barclays increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYF opened at $38.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average is $47.24. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

