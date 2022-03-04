Symmetry Partners LLC Has $448,000 Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HES. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 59.5% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 222,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,395,000 after buying an additional 83,091 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,044 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hess by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,959,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $387,383,000 after purchasing an additional 62,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Hess by 6.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 416,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,497,000 after purchasing an additional 25,395 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $100.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.80. Hess Co. has a one year low of $61.93 and a one year high of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 56.09 and a beta of 1.76.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

HES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.

In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 65,867 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $6,022,878.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,146 shares of company stock worth $36,081,160. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hess (Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.