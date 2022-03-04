Symmetry Partners LLC Cuts Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,495 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Western Digital news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC opened at $52.02 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $48.32 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

