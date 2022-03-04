Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) will announce $163.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $161.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $164.70 million. Switch posted sales of $130.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year sales of $671.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $669.26 million to $674.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $741.91 million, with estimates ranging from $728.10 million to $753.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.40 million. Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Switch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.18.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $662,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Switch by 371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Switch by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Switch by 298.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWCH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.43. 2,214,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,972. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.82. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 161.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 123.53%.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

