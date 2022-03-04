Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Price Target Increased to CHF 659 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from CHF 657 to CHF 659 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Swiss Life from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Swiss Life from CHF 572 to CHF 590 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $624.50.

Shares of Swiss Life stock remained flat at $$29.36 on Thursday. 739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,850. Swiss Life has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $34.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.85.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

