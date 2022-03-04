Swapcoinz Tops 24-Hour Volume of $107,645.00 (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded flat against the US dollar. Swapcoinz has a market cap of $3.24 million and $107,645.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swapcoinz coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swapcoinz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00042044 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,683.34 or 0.06556662 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,788.44 or 0.99665489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00045343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00048114 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002817 BTC.

About Swapcoinz

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io . Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swapcoinz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swapcoinz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swapcoinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swapcoinz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.