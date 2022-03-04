SVB Leerink Weighs in on ChemoCentryx, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ChemoCentryx in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.61) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 353.41% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS.

CCXI has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

CCXI stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average is $29.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.90. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $62.16.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,313,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

