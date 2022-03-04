SVB Leerink Cuts GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $33.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $49.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GoodRx from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.41.

GDRX stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $48.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.81. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 174,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $5,980,104.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $6,760,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 700,379 shares of company stock valued at $25,119,422. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

