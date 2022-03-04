SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CMO Michelle Draper Sells 269 Shares

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total value of $162,363.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michelle Draper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

On Tuesday, February 1st, Michelle Draper sold 2,814 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.36, for a total value of $1,638,761.04.

On Monday, January 3rd, Michelle Draper sold 268 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.70, for a total value of $183,231.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $584.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.89. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $467.22 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $639.15 and its 200-day moving average is $656.01.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 31.02 EPS for the current year.

SIVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $792.59.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,378 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,472.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,086.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 25,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,340,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 46,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVB Financial Group (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.