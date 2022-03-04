Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $141.09

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $141.09 and last traded at $144.51, with a volume of 5090 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suzuki Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

