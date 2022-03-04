Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $141.09

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $141.09 and last traded at $144.51, with a volume of 5090 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suzuki Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SZKMY)

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

