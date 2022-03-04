Susquehanna Bancshares Increases Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $30.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 26.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PLUG. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.02.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $48.35.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 929.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

