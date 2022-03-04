Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Now Covered by Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.50 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Sunworks’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Sunworks stock opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Sunworks has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $71.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sunworks by 692.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 961,673 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sunworks by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,388,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,634,000 after buying an additional 879,905 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunworks by 237.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,174,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after acquiring an additional 826,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sunworks by 1,147.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 460,047 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunworks in the third quarter worth $694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

