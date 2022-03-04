Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Now Covered by Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.50 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Sunworks’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of Sunworks stock opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Sunworks has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $71.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70.
About Sunworks (Get Rating)
Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.
