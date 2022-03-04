SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Down 6.4%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) was down 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.84 and last traded at $16.85. Approximately 77,462 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,650,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPWR shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on SunPower from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.09.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.77 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,725,000 after buying an additional 392,908 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SunPower by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,512,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,566,000 after buying an additional 94,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SunPower by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after buying an additional 30,253 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SunPower by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,120,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,393,000 after buying an additional 253,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

