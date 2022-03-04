Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) Stock Price Up 19.9%

Sundance Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 19.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 9,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 457,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.06 million and a P/E ratio of -0.01.

Get Sundance Energy alerts:

About Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ)

Sundance Energy Inc operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sundance Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundance Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.