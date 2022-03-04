Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$72.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial to C$77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Sun Life Financial stock traded up C$0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$66.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,897,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,006. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$70.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 11.46. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$61.82 and a 52-week high of C$74.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.55%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

